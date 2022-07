The STARS Foundation will perform “Tangled, a Dance Story,” Friday and Saturday at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.

Performances start at 7 nightly.

The story is about a girl with magical hair and a dream. She goes on a thrilling new adventure to find out who she is.

Tickets are $6. To reserve tickets, call 417-217-9430.

The Lion King will performed beginning Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27.