Faith Fellowship in Houston will host a kid’s summer event on Friday, Aug. 12 – Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Jubilee Gang will present its high-octane multi-media presentation with a 40 foot stage of lights, hilarious video clips, heart-thumping games, puppets and powerful object lessons.

Children through sixth grade are invited to these fast-paced services. Children under 5 years are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. However, parents are welcome to the event no matter their child’s age. There will be several prize giveaways nightly.

Organizers said The Jubilee Gang guarantees everyone will stay on the edge of their seats as they learn Bible truths that point to a deeper relationship with Jesus. Their desire is to communicate the love of Jesus Christ to children and the community