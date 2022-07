A Summersville woman was injured Sunday night just south of Houston in a vehicle accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a northbound 2015 Buick Enclave driven by Mackenzie D. Simpson, 24, hydroplaned and travelled off the right side of Highway 17 and hit trees.

Simpson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle had minor damage.