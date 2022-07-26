The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy responded on July 10 to a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident at a storage unit complex on Highway B.
Upon arrival the officer observed two badly damaged units. A bumper and license plate were found at the scene, and a computer check revealed that the vehicle was registered to a 41-year-old Houston man.
The deputy went to the man’s house and observed a Toyota sedan bearing the same registration that had major damage to its front and rear.
A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man.
•Steven A. Crawford, 53, of 8698 Peacock Lane in Bucyrus, was arrested July 14 for having two active Texas County warrants.
A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Crawford’s house and took him to jail.
One of the warrants was for a felony charge of driving while revoked and two misdemeanor charges (with a $10,000 bond), and the other was for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor assault charge (with a $50,000 bond).
•Samantha M. Crawford, 31, of 8698 Peacock Lane in Bucyrus, was arrested July 14 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.
A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Crawford’s house and took her to jail. Her bond is set at $50,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 18
Desiree Raeuber – warrant
July 19
Michael Rae – driving while revoked
Jasmine Rickerson – possession of controlled substance
Jacob Nugent – possession of controlled substance
Michael McCown – Phelps County hold
July 20
Sherman E. Hall – probation and parole
Melinda Goodman – stealing
Donald Odom – possession of controlled substance
July 21
Crystal Wotipka – DWI
Yessica Rodriguez – expired license
July 22
Travis Anderson – possession of controlled substance
Nicholas Eggert – state of Florida hold
Wade Hansen – 5-day commitment
Marissa Henry – no driver’s license
July 24
Tina Dodd – resisting arrest, assault on law officer