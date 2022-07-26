The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on July 10 to a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident at a storage unit complex on Highway B.

Upon arrival the officer observed two badly damaged units. A bumper and license plate were found at the scene, and a computer check revealed that the vehicle was registered to a 41-year-old Houston man.

The deputy went to the man’s house and observed a Toyota sedan bearing the same registration that had major damage to its front and rear.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man.

•Steven A. Crawford, 53, of 8698 Peacock Lane in Bucyrus, was arrested July 14 for having two active Texas County warrants.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Crawford’s house and took him to jail.

One of the warrants was for a felony charge of driving while revoked and two misdemeanor charges (with a $10,000 bond), and the other was for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor assault charge (with a $50,000 bond).

•Samantha M. Crawford, 31, of 8698 Peacock Lane in Bucyrus, was arrested July 14 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Crawford’s house and took her to jail. Her bond is set at $50,000.