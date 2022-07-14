The CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital is no longer employed there after a Wednesday night meeting by the board of trustees.

Chris Strickland assumed the top leadership role in April of last year.

Chris Strickland

Following the unanimous vote, the board appointed an interim leadership team to manage the day-to-day business of the hospital. They are Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer; Courtney Owens, TCMH chief nursing officer; Bill Bridges, TCMH director of emergency medical services; and Jeff Gettys, TCMH director of projects and foundation.

The board released the following statement on Thursday afternoon, “We have and always will try to do what’s best for the employees and the patients of this hospital.” Board members asked the leadership team to assist them in continuing to move the hospital forward during the time of transition.

Retention of current medical staff and recruiting of additional physicians continue to be top priorities at TCMH. The completion of the surgery department at the hospital will continue as planned as well as other projects that are underway.

Strickland, who earlier had worked in south-central Missouri before leaving for a position in Texas, replaced Wes Murray, who retired after 18 years in the top spot. As CEO, Strickland led the county-owned hospital whose influence is felt throughout south-central Missouri. Last year, the 66-bed hospital employed 340 workers with a gross payroll totaling about $21 million. Payables within Texas County totaled about $1 million in 2021. It has clinics at Houston, Cabool, Licking and Mountain Grove.

Strickland worked as chief operating officer in 2018-2019 at Salem Memorial District Hospital in Dent County and left that job to become CEO of Haskell Memorial Hospital in Haskell, Texas, west of Dallas.