The 72nd annual Texas County Fair is scheduled for next week at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.

Livestock showing competition sponsored by the Texas County Fair Board will begin with the Youth Rabbit Show on Tuesday evening (July 26) and conclude with the Dairy Goat Show on Friday evening. In between, there will be hours of competition featuring rabbits, poultry, sheep, goats, hogs and cattle. There will also be many projects on display (inside an air conditioned building) created by area FFA and 4-H members.

The fair’s livestock activities will wrap up with the annual Livestock Sale that will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

New this year is that poultry meat pen buyers can have birds taken directly to a USDA-inspected butcher shop and processed how the buyer wishes. The meat will come back processed and vacuum-sealed, ready for the freezer or the frying pan. The estimated turn around time for is 3-4 days.

The fair board is also conducting a raffle with the top prize of a $1,000 Branson Getaway. Tickets are $5 apiece and the drawing will take place during the Livestock Sale.

The annual Sheep and Goat Fashion Show is set for Thursday evening (July 28).

Meanwhile, the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor many forms of entertainment Thursday through Saturday, including the fourth annual Show Me Smash Demolition Derby. The big two-night event will begin Friday and conclude Saturday, with the crashing and smashing beginning at 7 each night.

The chamber will also sponsor a carnival that will run all three nights, as well as bingo and karaoke that both start at 7 p.m. (with nightly prizes awarded in both).

Several food trucks will be set up on Thursday evening, and there will also be a “human foosball” tournament (date, time and venue were yet to be announced at press time).

The chamber is also conducting a raffle for a Century Arms RAS-47 rifle.

The fairgrounds is located on U.S. 63 in northern Houston.

For information about prices, entry fees and other matters regarding chamber activities at the fair, call 417-967-2220 or go online to the chamber’s Facebook page or website at myhoustonchamber.com.

A complete schedule of livestock activities can be found in a special section dedicated to the fair that will accompany next week’s Herald and online at houstonherald.com. For more information, call 417-217-2588.

2022 TEXAS COUNTY FAIR BOARD

Officers

•Curtis Rouse, President

•Kerri Hoehner, Vice President

•Racheal Pursifull, Secretary

Texas County Fair Board president Curtis Rouse.

•Sheri Lay, Co-Secretary

•Traci Enfield, Treasurer

•Ashley Cullen, Co-Treasurer

Supervisors

•Beef and Dairy Cattle: Racheal Pursifull and Renee Ice

•Goats and Sheep (Dairy and Market): Alex Enfield and Ashley Cullen

•Swine: Sierra Connell and Dalton Connell

•Rabbits: Traci Enfield and Sherri Lay

•Poultry and Waterfowel: Ted and Brittany Witte

•Home Economics: Betty Baney

•Ag. Mechanics: Curtis Rouse

•Tractor Show: Curtis Rouse

2022 TEXAS COUNTY LIVESTOCK FAIR SCHEDULE

Tuesday:

Rabbit Check-In………. 8:00 am-11:00 am

Horticulture, Field Crops, Ag Mechanics, Home Economics Check-In…10:00 am-6:00 pm

Poultry Check-In……….11:00 am-2:00 pm

Youth Rabbit Show………6:00pm

Wednesday:

Open Rabbit Show………8:00 am

Poultry Show………10:00 am (No exhibitors in the barn during the show.)

Poultry and Rabbit Showmanship………12:00-2:00 pm

Market and Breeding Sheep, Goats, Steers, Hogs, Replacement Heifers Check-In…….12:00 pm ***Must be in place BY 12:00 pm

Market Animal Weigh-In and Ultrasound………..4:00 pm

(Order: Goats, Sheep, Steer, Replacement Heifers, Hogs)

Tractor Check-In: 12:00 pm-4:00 pm

Thursday:

Breeding Beef, Dairy Cattle, and Dairy Goats Check-In……….8:00-11:00 am

Hog Show………8:00 am

Exhibitor Photos………..Following Hog Show

Sheep Show……….4:00 pm

Goats Show……….5:00 pm

Sheep and Goat Fashion Show……….Following the Goat Show

Beef Parade……….Following the Fashion Show

Pizza Party and Movie……….7:30 pm (Sponsored by Bennie Cook for State Representative)

Friday:

Beef Show………8:00 am

Round Robin Showmanship..……1:00pm Friday (Goat, Sheep, Steer, Pig)

Dairy Cattle Show…………5:00 pm

Dairy Goat Show……….Following the Dairy Cattle Show

Horticulture, Field Crops, Agriculture Mechanics, Home Economics Check-Out…5-6 pm

Tractor Parade……….6:00 pm

Pig and Chicken Scramble……….6:30 pm

Saturday:

Awards Ceremony……….10:30 am

Tractor Parade……….11:30 am

Supporter’s Appreciation Dinner……….12:00 pm-1:00 pm

Livestock Sale……….2:00 pm

*All times are subject to change