A heat advisory is in effect through Sunday for the Missouri Ozarks, including Texas County.

The National Weather Service said afternoon high temperatures in the uppers 90s to near 104 and heat index values 100 to 109 degrees are expected on a daily basis.

Hot temperatures will extend into next week.

The area is prone to wildfires with hot temperatures and drought conditions. Wind will increase somewhat ahead of a weak front over the weekend with increased fire spread potential.