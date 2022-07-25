As director of the Texas County Library system, my office is in Houston. However, I like to make time periodically to visit our three other branches in Licking, Cabool and Summersville.

The visits have been especially fun over the last two months while our Summer Reading Program has been taking place. I enjoyed getting to know the many families we have that include the library as one of their summer activities, as well as lending a helping hand myself. The librarians were so creative with our “Oceans of Possibilities” theme decorations and displaying the new books for kids I purchased with the summer, ocean theme.

Here at the Houston branch, we have some new large print novels that have just arrived: “Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider” by William W. Johnstone, “Murder on Madison Square” by Victoria Thompson, “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner, “Bomb Shelter” by Mary Laura Philpott, “Drop Dead Gorgeous” by Rachel Gibson and “Dreaming of Flight” by Catherine Ryan Hyde.

No matter what branch of the Texas County Library system you frequent, you can find new books on the shelves. And if we don’t have what you are looking for, we can request from another branch.

The Texas County Library also has e-books and audio books available to download. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us and click on “e-books,” or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.

The Houston branch is located at 117 W. Walnut St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Be sure and “like” the Texas County Library’s Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.