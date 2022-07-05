Separate shooting incidents sent deputies to the same residence within a three-day period, resulting in two arrests and a man shot.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said he and deputies were called at about 1:10 a.m. last Thursday to a Roby Road residence after a report of a man shooting a rifle at family members and a guest. Roby Road is south of Roby.

A reporting person and another family member fled into a wooded area near the residence and the male guest left the immediate area, Lindsey said. Deputies set up a command post while the suspect remained inside the home. Family members walked to the command post. The man — Jason A. Brazell, 44, of Roby — eventually exited the residence and drove a vehicle to the area where the deputies were stationed. Deputies stopped the vehicle and Brazell was arrested. Two firearms were located in the vehicle and multiple shell casings were recovered at the residence, Lindsey said.

Brazell is charged by Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and one count each of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is held in the Texas County Jail without bond.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies and the sheriff responded to the same residence after a man sustained multiple gunshots. Deputies discovered a 49-year-old man shot. Lindsey said the deputies secured the area for EMS and first responders and the man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, Andrea L. Brazell, 42, admitted she shot the victim as he walked toward the front door of the residence. She said she thought the man had a gun. Lindsey said the investigation shows the man wasn’t armed and stated he put his hands up before being shot.

She is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. She is held in the Texas County Jail without bond. The Brazells are married.