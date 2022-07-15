Virginia Ruth Rader, 82, of Cabool, Mo., was born to Mitchell Buford and Nettie (Norton) Carmack on Oct. 9, 1939, at Deer, Ark., in the Boston Mountains. She joined brother, Buddy and sisters, Velma and Mary Sue and later brother Harold completed the family. When Virginia Ruth was 6 the family moved to Cabool for work.

Jenny met and married Bill Rader and born to this union were Deborah, Greg and Dana.

Her grands from first born, Holly Jenkins, Jennifer Williams, Natalie Renfro, Ronnie Rust and Katie Rust; great-grands, Alexis Jenkins, Cody Shaver, Kally Shaver, Cooper Shaver, Grace Shaver, Blake Williams, Isaiah Rust, Ezra Rust and the newest baby, Jack Williams, brought non-stop joy, play and fun to her life. She was blessed with two loving and dedicated son-in-laws, Ron Lemon and Ron Rust; special friends, Beverly Wilson and Gloria White; sister-in-laws, Katie Carmack and Norma Shannon, that were always by her side and so many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and friends.

After 40 plus years working at Cartwright Dental she fulfilled her passion for travel. Traveling coast to coast, border to border and around the world. Ten years ago this month she was diagnosed with her first cancer and was told time was short. Two more cancers over the next 10 years and Alzheimer’s came along. They may have slowed her down but she was always up to go. We spent many hours in the car. Through all the tough times she never complained or felt sorry for herself.

A life well lived!

Private interment was in the Cabool Cemetery on July 13, 2022, under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

