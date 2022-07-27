This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County voters will travel to polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the August Primary.

Locally, the only race is for the 143rd House seat, which includes Texas County. A three-way race involves two Phelps County men, Philip Lohmann and Christopher Davis, who are challenging incumbent Bonnie Cook of Houston for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Bernadette Holzer of Texas County.

The marquee race in Missouri is to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. On the Republican Ticket there are 21 names. The front-runners are Eric Schmitt, attorney general; Vicky Hartzler, U.S. House member; and former Gov. Eric Greitens. On the Democratic Ticket, Lucas Kunce, a retired Marine officer; and Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and one of the heirs to the Busch estate, are the front-runners.

Locally, there are no contested county races in the GOP primary. Running unopposed are: John Beger, circuit judge, division 2; Doug Gaston, associate circuit judge; Scott Long, presiding commissioner; Peggy Dixon Seyler, county clerk; Erin Smith, circuit clerk; Lindsay Koch, recorder of deeds; and Parke Stevens Jr., prosecutor.

Long will face Lee Kern, a Democrat, in the fall.

Locally, there is a race for Piney Township Republican committeeman. Candidates are Mike Baker and Andrew “Andy” Wells.

Two names appear on the ballot for 8th District congressman: Incumbent Jason Smith and challenger Jacob Turner. The winner will be opposed by Democrat Randi McCallian.

The only other race on the state ballot is for state auditor. Seeking the office is incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick and Rep. David Gregory.