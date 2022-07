A Kansas City woman wanted by several jurisdictions — including Texas County — was arrested Monday in Shannon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Desiree D. Raeuber, 41, was wanted on two felony Howell County drug warrants, a misdemeanor Texas County warrant on a moving traffic violation and two misdemeanor West Plains Police Department warrants for failing to appear on traffic violations.

She is held without bond in the Shannon County Jail.