Wilma Postlewait-Blackburn

Wilma Juanita Postlewait-Blackburn, daughter of the late Orville and Pearl (Merchant) Massey, was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Wright County, Mo., and passed July 13, 2022, at Seymour, Mo., following an extended illness. She was 93 years, 7 months, and 12 days of age.

Wilma married her first love, Clyde Postlewait, at the age of 17. Together they raised seven children. She was a devoted wife and mother and lived for her family. Years after Clyde’s passing, Wilma was remarried to Edd Blackburn. They were married 22 ­­years and worked together running a dairy farm and raising a garden that anyone would admire. Wilma always found time to help her family, friends and neighbor with whatever was needed; sitting with the ill, driving them to doctor’s appointments, or calling to check on them. Her door was always open, with hot coffee on the stove and an extra place setting for dinner. She always had a deep love for children that was evident during her life. Wilma’s family was her pride and joy. It was not uncommon on a Sunday afternoon to find the staircase in her home lined with her grandchildren eating Sunday dinner while the rest of the house was full of family conversation, a rowdy football game in the front yard, or babies being bounced in the rocking chair. Wilma loved the Lord and could often be found studying her Bible. She attended the Number One Church and shared the Bible and the message of Jesus Christ with her family. Wilma loved deeply and in return was loved wholeheartedly.

Besides her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Postlewait, second husband, Edd Blackburn Sr.; two sons, Delbert and Ernie Postlewait; two sisters, Ruby Postlewait and Fern Wallace; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Wilma is survived by two sons, Jeffery Postlewait and wife, Molly, of Kansas City, Mo., and Roger Postlewait and wife, Robin, also of Kansas City; three daughters, Wanda Tate and husband, Eldon, of Springfield, Mo., Shirrie Arrington and husband, Victor, of Plato, Mo., and Lisa Moore of Houston, Missouri, one step-son, Ed Blackburn Jr. of Cabool, Missouri, one step-daughter, Geraldine Lively of Tulsa, Okla., 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Visitation for Wilma Blackburn was 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Funeral services followed the visitation at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Rev. Curtis Dowden officiating. Song selections were “In The Garden,” “Stepping On The Clouds,” and “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” sung by Brenda Tate. Victor Arrington, Delbert Tate, Doug Moseley, Dylan Hart, C.J. Dunkel and Morgan Moise served as pallbearers. Burial was in Hickory Ridge Cemetery, Upton, Mo., under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.

