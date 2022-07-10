A woman from Licking was seriously injured early Sunday in an accident six miles south of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Jeremy McCurdy said a northbound 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Rebekah B. Davenport, 67, travelled off the right side of U.S. 63, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Davenport, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported by EMS to Phelps Health in Rolla following the 5:54 a.m. accident.

The vehicle was totaled.

Several state officers were at the scene, as well as the Duke Fire Department.