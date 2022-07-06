Houston High School volleyball head coach Loran Richardson will host a summer camp for elementary and middle school players on Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, in Hiett Gymnasium.

Sessions for players entering kindergarten through second grade will run from 9 to 10 a.m. and the cost is $10 per player.

Sessions for players entering grades 3 through 5 will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the cost is $15 per player.

Sessions for players entering grades 6 through 8 will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the cost is $15 per player.

All costs include a T-shirt.

Richardson said she will soon be putting out a Google Doc for sign-ups, or players can sign up on the first day of camp.