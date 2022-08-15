Texas County sold 15 tracts of property Monday on the steps of the county administrative center because the owners failed to pay their taxes.

The land tax sale, overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell, generated $141,576. Assessor Debbie James and County Clerk Peggy Seyler also were there. More than 40 bidders registered.

Notices were earlier sent to property owners who were delinquent on their taxes. Upon the sale of the property, the previous owner has one year to redeem the property or it is transferred to the purchaser.

Listings had appeared in the Houston Herald.