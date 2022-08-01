By 3 p.m. Monday, there had been a total of 223 absentee ballots cast, County Clerk Peggy Seyler reported.
There were 97 walk-ins who voted. Of the 135 mailed, 126 are back in the office.
Polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
