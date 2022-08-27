Fred Preciado, died peacefully in Corvallis, Ore., shortly after a cancer diagnosis at the home of his daughter on the morning of Sept. 11, surrounded by family following the wedding of his granddaughter.

Fred was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Alfred and Louise (La Montaine) Preciado. The eldest son of four, Fred was raised in the San Fernando Valley, Calif., and graduated from Reseda High School (1959). He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (1961) and while home on leave married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Scott of Van Nuys, Calif. He served 26 years and traveled extensively. Fred was a decorated Vietnam War hero and while in the USAF, JoAnn and he raised a family of five children living the military lifestyle. In 1979, Fred graduated from Chapman University with BA. Upon retirement, Fred then dedicated another 17 years to Santa Barbara County, Calif., Juvenile Probation Department. When Fred retired from the county they took up traveling and other social and familial pursuits.

Fred loved to golf and was an expert marksman and archer. He enjoyed reading, traveling, sailing, fencing, and arts and crafts. He and JoAnn attended the Springfield Symphony season and Fred was a volunteer with the Houston branch of the County Library and the Mountain Grove Wedgewood Country Club and Pro Shop. The Preciados attend St. Mark’s Catholic Church when at home.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister Patty Lou, and sons Russell and Bill. Fred is survived by his wife, JoAnn, his brothers David (Shari), and Ricky (Kerri ), his children; Sherri (Craig) Gates, Scott (Annika) Preciado, Terrica TC Preciado and Chris Preciado. Also survived by his 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and our furry friend, Bill the dog.

Fred will be interred at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Springfield National Cemetery with full military honors and flag dedication. The following day, Saturday, Sept. 10, will be a Celebration of Fred’s 80 Years of A Full Life held at his home in Houston, Mo. Flowers and cards can be sent to the Preciado home. Please call the home to RSVP.

