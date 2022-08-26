A Mountain Grove man was charged late Thursday evening with misdemeanor DWI and operating a recreational vehicle on the highway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Levi J. Mason, 24, was cited and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A Mountain Grove man was charged late Thursday evening with misdemeanor DWI and operating a recreational vehicle on the highway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Levi J. Mason, 24, was cited and released to a sober party, the patrol said.