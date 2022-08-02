143rd District seat
(Republican nomination)		 
Philip Lohmann266
Bennie Cook2,723
Christopher Davis327
U.S. Senate
(Republican nomination)
Eric Schmitt1,375
Vicky Hartzler
498
Eric Greitens928
Billy Long416
Mark McCloskey72
Dave Schatz
21
State Auditor
(Republican nomination)
David Gregory1,179
Scott Fitzpatrick1,847
U.S. Representative
(Republican nomination)
Jason Smith2,900
Jacob Turner457
Piney Township Committeeman (Republican)
Mike Baker470
Andrew (Andy) Wells285
U.S. Senate
(Democratic nomination)
Lucas Kunce161
Trudy Busch Valentine193
Spencer Toder
15

Final – unofficial results. About 23 percent of the county’s registered voters — 3,908 — traveled to polling precincts on Tuesday.

Statewide results.

