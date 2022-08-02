|143rd District seat
(Republican nomination)
|Philip Lohmann
|266
|Bennie Cook
|2,723
|Christopher Davis
|327
|U.S. Senate
(Republican nomination)
|Eric Schmitt
|1,375
|Vicky Hartzler
|498
|Eric Greitens
|928
|Billy Long
|416
|Mark McCloskey
|72
|Dave Schatz
|21
|State Auditor
(Republican nomination)
|David Gregory
|1,179
|Scott Fitzpatrick
|1,847
|U.S. Representative
(Republican nomination)
|Jason Smith
|2,900
|Jacob Turner
|457
|Piney Township Committeeman (Republican)
|Mike Baker
|470
|Andrew (Andy) Wells
|285
| U.S. Senate
(Democratic nomination)
|Lucas Kunce
|161
|Trudy Busch Valentine
|193
|Spencer Toder
|15
Final – unofficial results. About 23 percent of the county’s registered voters — 3,908 — traveled to polling precincts on Tuesday.