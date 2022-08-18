Texas County Memorial Hospital’s Rehab Services department recently received a new automatic door to improve accessibility for patients. Purchase for the new door to enhance the department was made possible by two organizations, totaling $6,000.

Simmons Bank of Houston awarded TCMH a $3,500 grant and additional funding support of $2,500 was donated by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation to purchase it.

Ellen Willis, physical therapy director at TCMH, describes the automatic door as a “great benefit” to our patients. “Whether patients are recovering from an illness, healing from surgery, using a wheelchair or walker, the door eliminates the need to open and close the door manually, therefore, making it much easier for our patients.”

In addition, automatic doors will help reduce the spread of infection by eliminating the need for a door handle that tends to harbor bacteria. The new door will significantly reduce the chances of spreading harmful pathogens from patient to patient.

“We are always looking for ways to contribute to the betterment of our community,” James Huff, Simmons Bank branch president, said. “One way we have identified is to support our local rural hospital as they impact so many lives within our community and surrounding areas.”

Huff said they were pleased to assist. “ It was apparent they were very passionate about acquiring one to make life easier for both staff and patients,” he said.

“The healthcare foundation was pleased to partner with Simmons Bank of Houston to ensure improved accessibility for our patients and their families,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director said. “We are grateful for their incredible support to help us obtain the automatic door that we may not have been able to purchase otherwise.”