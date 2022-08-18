This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is planning a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at First Baptist Church in Cabool.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Successful donors will receive two vouchers for general admission to the Dickerson Park Zoo.

All donors will be entered into a drawing for an additional prize. Zoo admission vouchers are valid through July 31, 2023. No other discounts or coupons apply. Donors will also receive an exclusive “Be fabZOOlous” blood drive T-shirt, while supplies last.

Learn more about Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and Dickerson Park Zoo’s partnership at: https://www.cbco.org/grady/

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.