Members of the Cabool board of education held a meeting Tuesday night to hire personnel and set the annual tax levy.

The board hired for the 2022-’23 school year:

•Lisa McCoy as first grade interventionist.

•Caitlyn Dodson and Jeffrey Stewart, paraprofessionals.

•Jerry Scott, middle school custodian.

•Cali Farrell, middle school coach.

•Blaik Bolderjack, volunteer high school assistant football cheer coach and Matthew Rogers as volunteer high school assistant football coach.

Members also:

•Held the annual tax rate hearing. The rate is $3.2135 per $100 assessed valuation.

•Reaffirmed a resolution that prohibits teaching blame and judge.

•Approved the substitute list as presented.