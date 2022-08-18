Members of the Cabool City Council handled several matters at its July meeting, according to its minutes approved this week.

Members:

•Will have the city attorney send out collection letters for those delinquent on utility accounts — rather than pay a high commission to a collection agency.

•Heard that storage units are planned on the west part of the community under a project by C.R. Riddle.

•Learned that various grant applications totaling more than $2 million have been submitted and are in the review stage. An engineering firm working for the city also has submitted an American Rescue Plan Act request.

A grant application to expand the Twin Cities Industrial Park by 200 acres also is under development.

•Heard that the city could save 20-30 percent by using a new line construction program — rather than have a contractor do the work — available through its electrical wholesaler. One project under consideration runs from Zimmerman to Highway M. It could also be used as a training exercise for neighboring communities who purchase their power from the organization.

•Heard the city’s electric wholesale prices are increasing. Its bill in June was about $120,000 higher than the previous month. City Administrator Ron Scheets said the Missouri Public Utility Alliance also is looking at its methods of electrical generation to create a more stable rate portfolio for the group as a whole.

•Learned that the city’s insurance carrier — MIRMA, Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association — is dropping its cyber liability coverage because of rising costs. The council will examine the issue later. A policy with $1 million in coverage is about $4,500 annually.

•Heard from Jeff Gettys of Texas County Memorial Hospital, who presented a copy of the institution’s annual report. Gettys said the hospital pumps in around $1.9 million to the Cabool economy.

•Learned from Bennie Cook, state representative, that he had held a mobile office locally and will do so again in October.

•Received an update on an automated utility meter reading project. Nearly all the electrical meters have been changed out. It was estimated that about two-thirds of the water meters are complete.

•Heard renovations are underway at the former Tod’s Motel. Efficiency apartments will result from some of the motel rooms. A house on the property also will be rented. A local couple is examining housing a business in the former garage there.