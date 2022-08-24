A Cabool man faces several charges after he crashed a vehicle in a field and then allegedly attempted to burglarize a home and steal another vehicle.

On Tuesday, a Douglas County deputy responded to the call about the crash. Before he arrived, a burglary and vehicle theft was relayed.

On arrival, the deputy found a landowner, who had the suspect, Richard Christian, 34, apprehended at gunpoint. He is charged with of first-degree degree burglary, DWI and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Authorities said Christian was on probation and parole on criminal charges including 14 counts of burglary, 19 for theft, five drug charges, five charges of property damage and one previous DWI.