A Cabool man received moderate injuries in an accident Wednesday morning about four miles east of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Stephen E. Hill, 31, traveled off the left side of U.S. 60, struck a road sign and overturned at about 5:20 a.m.

Hill, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries.

The vehicle was totaled.

The Cabool Police Department and Cabool Fire Department assisted.