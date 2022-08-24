Carl Willburn Morgan, 90, was born Aug. 18, 1932, at Raymondville, Mo., to Byrd and Anna Richie Morgan. He passed away Aug. 21, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

He married Marilyn Knight on July 16, 1959, and they had eight children: Hazel, Keith, Debra, Roberta, Lorn, Pamela, Velta and Kevin.

Mr. Morgan grew up in the Raymondville area and left home for St. Louis at age 17 to work at a machine shop. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on April 3, 1953 where he worked in a hospital taking care of babies. He was honorably discharged on May 18, 1955. He later went on to work at the Fairmont Park Race Track in Illinois where he loved to take care of the races horses. He retired from there after 44 years of employment in 2004, and he and his wife returned to Texas County.

He was an excellent “shade tree” mechanic who was very well-known for his ability to fix anything. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially taking his children fishing. Family meant everything to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Byrd and Anna; a son, Kevin; a daughter, Roberta; brothers, Albert Morgan and Bill Willis; one grandson and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Hazel Greene, Keith Morgan, Debra Edwards, Lorn Morgan, Pamela Maness and Velta Morgan; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; and other family members and friends.

A visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with military honors following the visitation. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn.