Several investigations were handled by the Texas County Sheriff's Department recently.

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was advised on Aug. 15 that an inmate in the county jail had intentionally punched a Cinder video device located in Wing 4.

The officer reviewed security video that depicted the inmate – a 40-year-old Summersville man – walking up to the device and breaking it with a punch.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking property damage charge against the inmate.

•A deputy responded on Aug. 15 to a report of a domestic disturbance involving three men at a Highway C residence at Licking.

The fight reportedly began when a 27-year-old man heard his girlfriend arguing with a 50-year-old man. The two ended up in a physical altercation, and a third man, 27, joined in.

Nobody wished to pursue charges, and everyone was advised of he 12-hour rule.

•Tristan B. Leier, 20, of 656 Plainview Drive in Houston, was arrested on Aug. 11 for having an active Texas County warrant for a misdemeanor charge of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Leier’s residence and took him to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $25,000.

•At about 12:35 a.m. July 30, a Raymondville man reported that a neighbor of his Comanche Trail residence was yelling profanities at him and had fired several gunshots.

The officer made contact with both men, and the observed that the suspect was drunk. Another deputy took possession of the gun (a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver), which had five spent shell casings in it.

The suspect told an officer he had been shooting off fireworks. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a charge of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

Texas County Jail admissions

Aug. 22

Angela Briggs – writ

Aug. 23

Byron Kruse – burglary, sodomy or attempted sodomy

Fred Tandy – DOC hold

Aug. 24

Liza Vaughn – possession of controlled substance

Deidrich McCarty – following too close

Aug. 25

Tommy Perkins – 3-day commitment

Aug. 26

Justin Wilcox – possession of controlled substance

Scott Folson – forgery

Anthony Moritz – writ

Steven Barton – writ

Marrissa Henry – 48-hour shock

Sasha J. Spachmann – driving while suspended

Janelle James – 48-hour shock

Aug. 27

Jason J. Carter – driving while suspended

Aug. 28

Michael Aubuchon – driving while suspended

Matthew Sullins – DWI

Edward S. Mezzacapa – DWI

Aug. 29

Betty Capko – 24-hour commitment

