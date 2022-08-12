Christina Lee Sawyer, age 47, passed away Aug. 8, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She was born Sept. 29, 1974, in Lee’s Summit, Mo., to Robert and Debra Bates.

Mrs. Sawyer is preceded in death by two daughters, Macie Lorraine Sawyer and Emily Renee Sawyer; and grandparents, Arlene and Raymond Stubblefield.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Sawyer; sons, Austin Diedrich, Anthony Sawyer, Joshua Sawyer and Sean Akers; parents, Robert and Debra Bates; five grandchildren; a sister, Angie Yarber; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mrs. Sawyer grew up in Lee’s Summit, Mo.. She moved to Licking, Mo., where she graduated from Licking High School in 1993. In August 2004, Christy married Chris Sawyer in Licking.

She loved playing canasta, spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandkids.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo. A visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at Evans Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evans Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.