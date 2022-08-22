The Oxygen network’s true crime series “Cold Justice” returns with Season 7 in September, and episode 2 featuring an investigation into a Texas County murder case from 2007 is set for Sept. 10.

Season 7 of Cold Justice will include six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Central time. The series will celebrate its landmark 100th episode in two-parts on Oct. 1 and 8. Episode 2 – “A shot in the Dark” – will highlight the 15-year-old Texas County case in which Tommie K. Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, ended up being charged in the shooting death of Ricky Luebbert, 42, whose body was discovered on Nov. 10, 2007, at a residence in the Tyrone area where multiple bullet holes were found in a front window.

Texas County Sheriff’s Department personnel who worked with the Cold Justice crew included, from left, Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas, Sheriff Scott Lindsey and Sgt. Graham Applegate.

As Oxygen’s most popular program, Cold Justice follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives – Steve Spignola, Abbey Abbondandolo and Terri Hook – as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. Bringing valuable resources and skilled experts, the Cold Justice team works alongside local law enforcement from around the country and has successfully helped bring about 21 convictions and 55 arrests.

Texas County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas and Sgt. Graham Applegate worked closely with Sielger and Spignola, and their efforts resulted in a grand jury electing to charge Whetzell.

Douglas, Applegate and Sheriff Scott Lindsey will all be featured on the episode.