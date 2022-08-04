Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on July 27-28.

Commissioners:

•Held talks with the U.S. Treasury Department on the American Rescue Plan Act.

•Discussed mileage for erecting road signs and Texas County Emergency Services (911) taking over the road sign project.

•Reviewed race procedures and road closure for an upcoming Road Rally in eastern Texas County.

•Reviewed and discussed a request for a county burn ban and participated in the Texas County Fair.

•Approved a Simmons Bank request concerning property set for sale at the county tax sale.

•Discussed several projects at the Texas County Justice Center with maintenance employee Dustin Hartman