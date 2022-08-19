Members of the Texas County Commission met Aug. 10-11 to transact business, according to recently released minutes.

Commissioners:

•Met with employee Dewayne Goforth, road sign employee, about payment; discussed any issues reported on the recent Road Rally in the county; and reviewed bids and contacting references about resurfacing parking lots.

•Held discussions on Tucker Road with the sheriff, reviewed a July mileage report and heard of the departure Andrew Pattison, full-time jailer on Aug. 14, and Zakkary Hughes, full-time jailer, on Aug. 15. They also reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of full-time jailers Dennis Cunningham on Aug. 17; and Ernest Beckerdite as full-time jailer effective Aug. 15.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Dustin Hartman, maintenance supervisor, effective Aug. 24.

•Reviewed correspondence from Jeff Pabst concerning increasing LAGERS (The Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System) for benefits for county employees.

•Heard from Shawn Brown of the Houston Senior Center board, requesting American Rescue Plan Act information.

•Held discussion concerning Judge John Beger’s order to replace the circuit court’s phone system that he said was riddled with problems after a new installation. The commissioners were called months later to appear before the judge to explain why sanctions and jail time wouldn’t be necessary for them after the bill wasn’t paid.

Before that appearance, Beger had given commissioners 14 days to pay a West Plains business for its work.

According the minutes, “Commission refused to pay the bill until being heard by the judge as to the wasteful spending of tax dollars in ordering phones replaced when they were new. Payment for phones made under protest.”