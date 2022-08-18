Missouri Farm Bureau has designated 66 members of the Missouri House of Representatives as recipients of the 2022 Friends of Agriculture award, including Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston.

Since 1996, it has given the Friend of Agriculture award to state representatives. To receive the award, legislators must be nominated by their county Farm Bureau board and have a supportive voting record over the previous two legislative sessions. This combination ensures that Friend of Agriculture award winners are proven leaders who support MOFB members both at home and in Jefferson City.