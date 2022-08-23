Members of the Houston City Council took two votes during a closed session last week following its regular meeting.

The board authorized sending Lane Haley to a police academy. The city will pay the expense and he’ll commit to remain employed at Houston for a set period. He will also be paid $15 per hour while attending. The vote was 5-0 (with alderwoman Sheila Walker out of town)

The board in a 4-0 vote opposed International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 753 in representing the City of Houston. (Alderman Kevin Stilley abstaining and Walker absent).