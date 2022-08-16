Members of the Houston City Council approved a tax levy and heard a report Monday from a council committee tasked with looking at projects that could be funded under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city’s assessed valuation in 2022 was pegged at about $29.9 million, up about $500,000 from last year. The breakdown shows: real estate, nearly $24.4 million; personal property, $5.5 million; and new construction and improvements, $697,000.

The city’s tax levy for 2022 is 32.3 cents per $100 assessed valuation, nearly unchanged from last year.

Related to seeking grants, a committee comprised of three council members — Sam Kelley, Sheila Walker and Angie Gettys — after a meeting recommended the city immediately hire someone to work on grant applications. Potential candidates were to be discussed in a closed session following the 25-minute meeting. Mayor Willy Walker suggested that instead the city use the services of the South Central Council of Governments at Pomona.

As part of the 2023 budget deliberations, the committee recommended studying a possible economic development marketing and grant writer position.

In other matters, members:

•Referred to a council finance committee a review of the process for approving charges made on city credit cards.

•Heard Brandon Maberry, parks and recreation department director, ask for permission to obtain a beer license for the Houston Municipal Golf Course. He presented several stipulations on when beer could be sold, said it would not affect the course’s insurance coverage and there would be special training for those selling it. It would not be sold on Sundays, Wednesdays, church league nights or family events. The council will consider the request.

•Approved a concrete bid totaling $20,760 for pickleball and volleyball courts at Westside Park.