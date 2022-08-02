Members of the Texas County Commission met July 20-21 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

The commission:

•Met with Dwayne Goforth to discuss road signs.

•Approved 15 survey corners for the remonumentation project to establish surveying corners with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

•Reappointed Janet Fraley of Houston to the Texas County Library board.

•Reviewed correspondence from an attorney concerning an incident at the Texas County Justice Center. It will be forwarded to the county’s insurance company.

•Reviewed an email concerning the final payment for an off-system Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation program project.

•Studied information concerning changes to the retirement system.

•Met with Galen Floyd of Group Benefit Services concerning healthcare issues.

•Submitted two applications for the off-system Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation program.