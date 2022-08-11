The Texas County Commission met Aug. 3-5 to transaction business.

Members:

•Heard from Hal Dandridge inquiring when the Village of Raymondville was incorporated. It was 2002.

•Reviewed Texas County Board of Equalization minutes and set the Texas County Board of Appeals meeting for 10 a.m. Aug. 18.

•Spoke to Dan Cavender by telephone about county cybersecurity insurance coverage.

•Met with Bill Bridges of TCMH on partial payment of ambulances the county will purchase for the hospital using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

•Reviewed and acknowledged that Austin Ramsey’s “at-will” status employment was no longer needed effective July 29 and heard of the hiring of Melody Nisse as a full-time jailer effective Aug. 1.

•Met with Sheriff Scott Lindsey. He reported a complaint he had received on the recent road rally in the county. He told the commission he was in need of SAM number, which is required by the federal government to receive grants and participate in other programs. Commissioners also held a 15-minute closed session with the sheriff.

•Met with Texas County Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell on the upcoming Aug. 22 Texas County Land Tax sale and she also inquired about why mileage was being paid to an employee to take care of road signs when previously not done. She also asked about board of prisoners payments the county receives. The commission will follow-up with the sheriff.

•Heard from Lee Kern, a Democratic candidate for presiding commissioner, about a bridge on Swisher Road in Cass Township. He said the bridge was in desperate need of repair. He said he was working with the township to resolve the issue.

•Heard the regional Transportation Advisory Committee will meet Aug. 16.