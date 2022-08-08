THEFT INVESTIGATIONS: Thefts sent officers to Sargent Road and Brown Hill Road after crimes were reported.

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy on July 24 was sent to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 24-year-old woman there who said she and a 22-year-old man had gotten into an argument as he was gathering his belongings to leave, and had shoved each other at one point.

The deputy contacted the man, and he told a similar story.

Neither person wished to pursue charges. The officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.

•A deputy responded on July 27 to a report of a disturbance at a Highway H residence at Elk Creek.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a 32-year-old woman on the ground and a 32-year-old man crouching over her and holding a towel to her head. The man then said a woman had hit the victim in the head, causing multiple abrasions.

After investigation, a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the alleged assailant.

•A deputy was dispatched July 26 regarding a report of theft at a Sargent Road residence at Willow Springs.

After investigation, probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking burglary and stealing charges against a 41-year-old Mountain Grove man, a 46-year-old Arkansas man and a 34-year-old West Plains woman.

•At about 1 a.m. July 17, a girl called to report that a 42-year-old woman had assaulted a 46-year-old man at a Slaughter Road residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with the woman there and she said the man had pushed her down and choked her. The deputy then spoke to the man and he told a story similar to the girl who called in, saying that the woman had assaulted him. He declined to press charges.

•A 42-year-old Houston man reported on July 30 that four cans of ammunition valued at $500 had been stolen from his Brown Hill Road residence.

There is a suspect.