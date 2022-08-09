Texas County will sell several tracts of property on the steps of the Texas County Administrative Center because the owners failed to pay their taxes.

The land tax sale, overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell is planned for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.

Notices were earlier sent to property owners who were delinquent on their taxes. Upon the sale of the property, the previous owner has one year to redeem the property has one year to redeem the property or it is transferred to the purchaser.

The names are appearing in the Houston Herald.