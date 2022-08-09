A Texas County man faces a trio of charges – including two felonies – after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident involving a woman on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Bryon G. Pettijohn, 41, of the 17000 block of Highway Y in Elk Creek, is charged with second-degree kidnapping (a class D felony), third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony) and second-degree property damage (a misdemeanor).

A Cabool officer reported that information was received indicating Pettijohn had forcibly removed a woman from her car at a Cabool apartment complex, forced her into his car and headed toward town.

Further investigation led Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputies to a residence on Elk Creek Road, where Pettijohn’s vehicle was located. He was taken to the Cabool Police Station, along with the victim, who was also located at the residence, according to a report.

The investigation concluded with Pettijohn being charged and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000.