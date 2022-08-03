This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County is under a flood watch from tonight through Thursday.

The National Weather Service said there is a potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through the evening. A heat advisory expires at 8 p.m.

It said a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening will cause flash flooding. Most areas, it said, will only receive an inch or less. However, some localized areas could see 2-5 inches which could produce flash flooding within the watch area.