A visitation for Carl Morgan, 90, of Elk Creek, is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with military honors following the visitation at 3 p.m.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A visitation for Carl Morgan, 90, of Elk Creek, is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with military honors following the visitation at 3 p.m.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn.