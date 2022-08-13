Funeral services for Mary Steelman, 88, of Summersville, will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time.

Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. 

