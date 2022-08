Services for Patsy J. Honeycutt, 90, of Cabool, are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Cabool First Baptist Church.

A visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Cabool First Baptist Church, c/o Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home, Cabool.