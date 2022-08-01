The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on July 6 to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the 63-year-old man and 41-year-old woman. After investigation, the man was arrested pending assault charges. He allegedly slapped the woman several times and choked her. The deputy observed redness on her face, neck and collarbone.

•A deputy was dispatched July 11 regarding a report of a man trying to break into a woman’s Curran Road residence at Elk Creek.

A 19-year-old woman there told the officer a 22-year-old Mountain View man who was her former boyfriend had been on the from porch yelling and then tried to break the door down. She said she and her young child had hidden in an upstairs bedroom until law enforcement arrived.

The man was at the scene and told the officer the woman had invited him over and he had text messages to prove it. He showed the deputy texts between he and the woman, but there were none with an invitation to come over.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

•A deputy was dispatched July 19 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Brushy Creek Road residence in Houston.

The officer made contact with a 24-year-old man there who said he had come home from work and a 20-year-old woman had begun hitting him. He told the officer the woman had left the house and laid in the middle of the road for a short time before crawling into a nearby tree line.

The deputy looked for her, and observed her crawling out of the trees. The man then said he didn’t wish to pursue charges.

The deputy determined the woman was very drunk, so she was taken to jail for 12-hour safekeeping period.

•A deputy was dispatched July 20 regarding a report of a burglary at a Reed Road residence at Licking.

A 25-year-old woman there told the officer someone had broken in and swiped several items with a total value of $768, including 200 movie DVDs.

Investigation is ongoing.