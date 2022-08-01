sheriff's badge picture
Several investigations were handled by the Texas County Sheriff's Department recently.

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on July 6 to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the 63-year-old man and 41-year-old woman. After investigation, the man was arrested pending assault charges. He allegedly slapped the woman several times and choked her. The deputy observed redness on her face, neck and collarbone.

•A deputy was dispatched July 11 regarding a report of a man trying to break into a woman’s Curran Road residence at Elk Creek.

A 19-year-old woman there told the officer a 22-year-old Mountain View man who was her former boyfriend had been on the from porch yelling and then tried to break the door down. She said she and her young child had hidden in an upstairs bedroom until law enforcement arrived.

The man was at the scene and told the officer the woman had invited him over and he had text messages to prove it. He showed the deputy texts between he and the woman, but there were none with an invitation to come over.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

•A deputy was dispatched July 19 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Brushy Creek Road residence in Houston.

The officer made contact with a 24-year-old man there who said he had come home from work and a 20-year-old woman had begun hitting him. He told the officer the woman had left the house and laid in the middle of the road for a short time before crawling into a nearby tree line.

The deputy looked for her, and observed her crawling out of the trees. The man then said he didn’t wish to pursue charges.

The deputy determined the woman was very drunk, so she was taken to jail for 12-hour safekeeping period.

•A deputy was dispatched July 20 regarding a report of a burglary at a Reed Road residence at Licking.

A 25-year-old woman there told the officer someone had broken in and swiped several items with a total value of $768, including 200 movie DVDs.

Investigation is ongoing.

Texas County Jail admissions

July 25

Joshua R. Hoots – failure to appear

Virgil Clark – possession of controlled substance

Justin M. Wilcox – possession of controlled substance

Robert E. Harrison – assault

Joshua Laster – stealing

July 26

Sarah G. Miller – DWI

Michael J. Farris – burglary, stealing

Lacey N. Huckins – burglary, stealing

Larry D. Wake – burglary, stealing

July 27

Erik Burle – possession of controlled substance

Kelly Gordon – resisting arrest

Corey Tharp – weapon at corrections facility

Kody Carter – possession of controlled substance

July 28

Joshua Porter – DWI

Jonnie Newell – burglary, stealing

Joshua Bruton – possession of controlled substance

Roy Last – 72-hour commitment

Kevin Massey – possession of controlled substance

Christopher Pribble – Salem PD warrant

July 29

Michelle Marr – DWI

Kody D. Carter – possession of controlled substance

Timothy Neal – Houston PD warrant

Madison Henry – hold for Licking PD, Wright County

Carl Hutsell – warrant

July 30

Brian Spaner – unlawful use of weapon

Aug. 1

Brandon Breeden – possession of controlled substance

Brandon Giller – writ

