The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched July 19 regarding a report of a utility trailer being stolen at a Highway NN property at Willow Springs.

Dispatch advised the officer that the owner of the property was not there and that a neighbor had witnessed the theft and observed two men in the vehicle towing the trailer (valued at $1,200) away.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A 26-year-old Cabool woman with four active Texas County warrants turned herself in at the county Justice Center on July 19.

•A deputy responded on Aug. 10 to a report of an alleged sexual assault at a residence in Licking.

The officer made contact with a 22-year-old woman there who said a 22-year-old man had sexually assaulted her.

The officer spoke with the man, as well as a 20-year-old man who was also there, and determined the woman and the younger man had been lying about the incident. They were arrested for filing a false report.

•At the request of an ambulance crew on scene, a deputy responded to a Highway AP residence at Success at about 11 p.m. July 30.

The officer was advised that a man had found a woman bleeding from her head and that she didn’t know what had happened.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed that the woman had a cut above her right eye and spoke with her. She reportedly said she and a man had gotten into an argument and she had thrown a remote control at him. She said he then threw a cup at her, but she didn’t recall it hitting her.

The woman said she didn’t wish to pursue charges and she refused medical treatment.