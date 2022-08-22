The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched July 19 regarding a report of a utility trailer being stolen at a Highway NN property at Willow Springs.
Dispatch advised the officer that the owner of the property was not there and that a neighbor had witnessed the theft and observed two men in the vehicle towing the trailer (valued at $1,200) away.
Investigation is ongoing.
•A 26-year-old Cabool woman with four active Texas County warrants turned herself in at the county Justice Center on July 19.
•A deputy responded on Aug. 10 to a report of an alleged sexual assault at a residence in Licking.
The officer made contact with a 22-year-old woman there who said a 22-year-old man had sexually assaulted her.
The officer spoke with the man, as well as a 20-year-old man who was also there, and determined the woman and the younger man had been lying about the incident. They were arrested for filing a false report.
•At the request of an ambulance crew on scene, a deputy responded to a Highway AP residence at Success at about 11 p.m. July 30.
The officer was advised that a man had found a woman bleeding from her head and that she didn’t know what had happened.
Upon arrival, the deputy observed that the woman had a cut above her right eye and spoke with her. She reportedly said she and a man had gotten into an argument and she had thrown a remote control at him. She said he then threw a cup at her, but she didn’t recall it hitting her.
The woman said she didn’t wish to pursue charges and she refused medical treatment.
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 11
Victoria Waldrop – warrants
Jacob Higginbotham – violation of protection order
Tristan Leier – furnish pornography
Davionette Minard – stealing
Aug. 12
Theresa Villarreal – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 13
Gregory Gathe – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 14
Carl Hutsell – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 15
Melissa Vance – parole violation
Jeremy Collins – Houston PD warrant
Aug. 17
Michael R. Doughty – possession of controlled substance
Drew C. Boyle – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 18
Robert L. Melead – probation and parole violation
Jennifer Parker – tampering with motor vehicle
Janelle James – DWI
Aug. 19
Jerry Magourick – 48-hour shock
Elijah Black – warrant
Aug. 20
Keith Langston – Alabama warrant
Paden Hendricks – assault
Natasha Derryberry – 48-hour commitment
Jacob Cantrell – DWI