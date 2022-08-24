Everything you want to know about Houston Schools can now be in your pocket.

The district released its first mobile app last Thursday afternoon to keep students, parents and community members informed and engaged with what’s happening on campus. It is available to download for free from the App Store or Google Play.

Houston School District app

Also on last Thursday, the district went live with a revamped version of its website. It can be seen at www.houston.k12.mo.us.

When the app opens, viewers will see a “live feed” of updated announcements from the school as well as a calendar and cafeteria menu for the day. A menu provides access to athletic competitions and results, staff directory with photos and contact links and important documents.

Here’s how to download:

Android: https://bit.ly/3BxDcRN

iPhone: https://apple.co/3zO5JBi