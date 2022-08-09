Donald E. Hall, 96, of Licking, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, at his home near Boiling Springs. Mr. Hall was born in Keenes, Ill., on Oct. 23, 1925, to Herbert C. and Lucy Coil Hall.

He was raised with two sisters. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and rock work. He built a lake front property in Illinois for his family with quarry rock. He was a truck driver for most of his life and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Mr. Hall is survived by his children, Jeff Hall of Licking, David Hall of Bucyrus and Melody Muscott of Mattoon, Ill.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret June Hall; son, Jack Muscott; and a grandson.

A graveside service for Mr. Hall is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at CT Smith Cemetery at Success. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.