Edna Onita Smith Roberts was born May 23, 1929, in Solo, Mo., to Edgar Brown Smith and Verdie Parmenter Smith.

She passed away Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 93.

Edna was married to Lloyd William Roberts on May 24, 1948, in Harrison, Ark. She and Lloyd resided in Alice, Texas, and later in Kingsville, Texas. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Barbara Sue Roberts Croney, who resides with her husband Chuck; and Linda Ruth Roberts Koziol and husband T. of Gretna, Neb.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Lloyd; parents, Edgar and Verdie Smith; eldest brother, Ray D. Smith and wife Ruby; sister, Dessie Beasley and husband Bill and son David; youngest brother, Earl Smith and wife Maggie; and brother-in-law, Vernon Burch and son Dick.

She is survived by daughters, Barbara and Linda; sister, Fern Burch of Kansas City, Mo.; two grandsons, TJ Jones and Thomas Koziol; and three great-grandsons, Taylor Jones, Tommy Koziol and Korbin Koziol; as well as many nieces, nephews, and many who lovingly called Edna, “Grandma Edna.”

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at New Hope Cemetery, Solo, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

