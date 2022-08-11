Elaine Marie Garrison passed away Aug. 9, 2022, at her home having attained the age of 65 years old. Elaine was born Oct. 5, 1956 in Flint, Mich.

Elaine is preceded in death by her father, Robert Rouse; her mother, Geraldine Suffel and husband William Suffel; nephew, Jacob Watson; and one brother, Harry Rouse.

Elaine leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Russell Garrison Jr of Success, Mo.; three children, Russell Garrison III, William Garrison and Angela Hammock (Gary); five grandchildren, Matthew, Alyssa, Lauren, Gunner, and Maya; brothers, Robert Rouse of Oklahoma, Gerald Rouse of Michigan, William Suffel of Indiana, Darrel Suffel (Kemberly) of Oklahoma and Michael Suffel (Becky) of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Elaine grew up in Birch Run, Mich. She was united in marriage to Russell Garrison on March 27, 1976, in Willow Springs, Mo. They were married for 46 years and had three children, Russell III, William and Angela.

Elaine spent most of her time as a stay-at-home mother. She also loved taking care of her grandchildren. In her spare time, she played cards, read books and loved to fish. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Per Elaine’s wishes, services are private.

